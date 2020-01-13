"My husband and I wanted to see the Panama Canal. Overall the trip was satisfactory. The staff were wonderful. My only objection was that some of the ports were not much to visit unless you were going on a tour...."Read More
elizabethforman65
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
1-10 of 1,314 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Princess Caribbean Princess Cruise Reviews
Let me start off by commanding the crew who fought through adversity and came out shining. Kudos to all who worked on this voyage of so many things wrong.
We got into Ft. Lauderdale 3 days early to relax and do a little sightseeing - whoops - it rained most of the three days! But, we did have a great Valentine's dinner at the Old Heidelberg Inn close our Best Western hotel. The staff at this ...
We chose this cruise because we love the Caribbean islands. The stops were great, except Trinidad. We were there during Carnival and the streets were loud and violent - wouldn't choose that port again. Quick note about wipes, regular Clorox wipes won't kill Norovirus, but the hydorgen peroxide wipes do. We took a container on board and wiped our cabin a few times during the two weeks.
I can't ...
We had saved for this trip of a lifetime and it was shocking. We were told the boat had been deep cleaned and it was perfectly safe to travel as the norovirus was no longer an issue. This could have been no further from the truth. Within two days passengers were vomiting with diarrhoea. As you walked to your cabin you could smell both. People were very poorly and they tried to play it down my ...
We have cruised with princess for the past 10 years. They are absolutely consistent with 4 star service.
They are constantly upgrading and hands down they have the best entertainment from the big Vegas Style production shows to the single magic and comedy acts.
The cabin rooms are white glove clean and anything we ask for, is delivered promptly to our room.
The only shortcoming is some ...
We were booked on a 14 day Eastern Caribbean cruise on the Caribbean Princess Feb 2, looking forward to a relaxing holiday visiting places we have never been to before. We flew to Fort Lauderdale from Victoria BC via Toronto. Due to an accident beneath the aircraft after the doors had been closed, we sat on the runway for 4 hours. As a result we arrived in Fort Lauderdale over an hour after the ...
We were looking forward to this cruise due to the itinerary. One of the ports of call was Trinidad which was where my father was born so there was a personal connection. WE were disappointed that this 14 day cruse was reduced to 11 days due to a virus that infected many of the passengers on the ship. We were disappointed in the need to return to port early (and only were able to visit 3 of the 8 ...
This was our 14th time on Princess and 4th on Caribbean Princess. We took the cruise because we hadn't been to the Panama Canal for several years. Everything met our expectations, except for the implementation of the new Medallion Class Technology.
Before saying what was wrong with the implementation, I must say it is great technoloy if the users are able to understand how to use it. It was ...
We've been on Princess before and had wonderful experiences. And this cruise was on many ways no different. It would have been at least 4 stars but for the dreaded Medallion and its app's. The medallion gets you on and off ship, pays shipboard Bill's, and opens cabin doors. It works. But it is also supposed to work with the Ocean Compass app which is supposed to locate friends, order drinks etc ...
The food was very disappointing on this cruise. The dining room food was so bland that we just stopped going halfway through the cruise. I remember the disappointment on everyone's face when one meal in particular arrived. I still find it hard to believe that they had the nerve to serve such a meal.
The buffet (World Market) was okay for breakfast and lunch, and some of the specialty ...
Food in restaurant was very disappointing (eg. 1 got a seafood entree that only had 1shrimp,4 mussels, 0 scallops and one bite of Sea Bass. All served on a bunch of scallop shells in a broth. It shouldn’t even have been sent up from the kitchen or served ) (eg.2. Got served a bowl of broth with a piece of fish dropped in it. This was supposed to be a “chowder”. Inedible!) (eg. 3 requested rye ...