"We cruised on the Celebrity Equinox on 8/24/19 thru 8/31/19 to the western Caribbean.
General
Our preference for cruising is Royal Caribbean but since Celebrity is owned by Royal Caribbean and if you are..."Read More
vette1cruiser
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Filters
1-10 of 878 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) Celebrity Equinox Cruise Reviews
We were so ready to sail again! This cruise will move me from Elite to Elite Plus. Disclaimer: This is a less than favorable review. I am the person who usually praises and encourages...
We are very happy with the welcome back and the enthusiasm of the crew. It is the new marketing and hype of Always Included that we are unhappy with.
Internet: Being Elite we have previously made do ...
We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!!
The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive.
I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
We have cruised with Celebrity once before on the Equinox and absolutely loved it. This time we brought along our brother and sister-in-law. They are hooked now as well. We love this ship, it's never too crowded, always very clean, the veranda cabins are spacious enough for the two of us. The beds never bother our backs (which is saying something because most hotels do).
The main ...
We picked the Celebrity Equinox Eastern Caribbean Cruise of Feb. 29 - Mar.7th because of the itenerary plus us having had very good experiences on Celebrity ships before. We really like the ship as it was easy to get around on plus it was very well maintained by the crew. We found all of the crew very friendly and especially liked our stateroom attendant and our dining room waiter and his ...
The Equinox boasted a huge remodel in 2019, but it didn’t show in reality. I’m thinking the remodel must have adhered to the suite class rooms and private areas. The median age of cruisers was easily 60+ and the entertainment/activities seem to cater to this group. Couldn’t enjoy the deck areas very much being that cruisers were allowed to smoke EVERYWHERE outside on public decks. Many of the ...
We chose this cruise for price and to experience Celebrity. In addition, Qsine (a specialty restaurant featuring "Le Petit Chef") was a major draw. Qsine -the specialty restaurant - was absolutely fantastic and highly recommended.
The Oceanview Cafe buffet was decent, with some hits and some misses, but the quality of the food was high and enjoyable. Service there and in the main dining room ...
We have traveled with Celebrity often, but this is the first time on Equinox. We’ve been on sister ships. She has been updated with the Retreat amenities and appearance for those in suites. We experienced the usual wonderful service. I’m not happy with the new look for the days’ activities paper. It is in, by time, in sections, and it can be easy to miss things that occur at the same time. ...
We chose this cruise so we could visit Key West. Great port for walking around. This was by far the best port of the itinerary. We enjoyed the ambiance of the town and stopped for a beverage at one of the many sidewalk cafes. The remaining ports, Cozumel, Costa Maya and Georgetown were less impressive and I would not bother going back to them.
The ship is amazing and the crew are ...
My cousins and I took this cruise together because we wanted a relaxing vacation. We chose Celebrity because of the quality the cruise line provides. The dining is so much better than experienced on other cruise lines. The ship was beautiful, we had veranda cabins and the partitions were removed so our balconies connected and we enjoyed having our morning coffee served there everyday. The ...