My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise.
Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing.
Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy .
This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo
I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
We had been looking forward to our trip on the edge as loyal celebrity cruisers but I have to say it was not the best. I loved our room and Blu restaurant but there are so few venues and the same 3 groups just kept rotating thru the 3 venues. Gone is the world class bar and the grand lobby bar so the only venues are the martini bar, the club and the Eden. Don't think I'll do the edge again but ...
In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise.
Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes.
The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
At the port we were greeted very nicely and had a gentlemen that did our paperwork that was very nice and patient. The embarkation went smoothly got our stateroom cards then hop on the ship! We had a guaranteed partial view balcony and it was ok. Next time I will prefer a full view balcony but the price was right. There is a lot of storage space everything was well appointed. I found that the ...
First - we were very surprised and privileged to be on this particular trip: This was in celebration of International Women's Day and our bridge crew (as well as many department heads) were all women. They refereed to themselves as Oceans 27. Our Captain Kate McCue and her staff were always present throughout the cruise, ready for a quick discussion. Captain Kate also did a Q&A about her ...
This was our first cruise and didn't really know what to expect of it. But the second we got on the ship we knew it would be great. We got on the ship around 12p and went directly to the Windjammer on floor 11 due to the state rooms not being available until 1p the windjammer staff made sure the buffet was safe, clean and a overall good experience, when you walk in they make sure everyone washes ...
It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!!
The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive.
I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Food:
I was impressed by the main dining rooms, the meals were consistently well prepared with equally good meat, fish, and vegetarian options. Sometimes crisp items, like spring rolls, were soggy, but generally things were very tasty given the mass production. The Lido Deck offerings were bland and repetitive, but not terrible. Desserts were basic but usually tasty, and not as ...
We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...