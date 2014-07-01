  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Fred. Olsen Spain Cruise Reviews

The Crows Nest team
RVs at Ullapool!
Cape Wrath, Sutherland
Premier Suite
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
6 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 6 Fred. Olsen Spain Cruise Reviews

Fantastic Borealis.

Review for Borealis to Spain

User Avatar
Reebok
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation went smoothly, Senior Officers at the gangway as we boarded, all very welcoming. Found our cabin very easily, well appointed single bed layout, plenty of storage, safe n wardrobes. Settee dresser and chair, tea n coffee making. Slept like a log throughout. Yani our chambermaid introduced herself and looked after ourselves very well. First stop, pool bar, where Julius greeted us and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Spain & Portugal

Review for Braemar to Spain

User Avatar
Norfolk Women
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choose this cruise to celebrate our 40th wedding Anniversary and the special offer price was too attractive to turn down. We were let down by Guest Services in Suffolk regarding this but the staff on board more than made up it. Stephen and Gustie in the Thistle were great. The food was better than expected with lots of choice. Our Cabin stewardess Patti offered service above expected and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Twin Inside

Fallen Standards of Fred Olsen

Review for Balmoral to Spain

User Avatar
jdohants
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Previous wonderful experience with Fred Olsen over the past fifteen years. Sadly, will go with them no more unless they get back to their previous excellence. It appears that the ' Bean Counters ' have taken charge. Cruise prices have rocketed by up to 70% ( beware ' Anchor Fares ' you will be second class guests even having to pay a large sum for a couple of clicks on a computer to change your ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Massive loyalty from Fred Olsen customers marred by minor penny pinching

Review for Balmoral to Spain

User Avatar
happybri
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as it covered the destinations we wished to see. Unfortunately a Pilot strike at the Portugase ports prevented us from docking at Porto.so we only docked at 3 instead of 4 destinations. Not the fault of Fred Olson. Fred Olson passengers must be some of the most loyal and supportive of any customers in any business in the world. I never heard any compaints at all. My ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Poor food, greedy tipping policy, downmarket

Review for Braemar to Spain

User Avatar
Josegoumal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My elderly mother cannot fly because of health issues and wanted to visit her home country.This was the only cruise that called at ports we wanted to call at. Our experience of the cruise started poorly when initial arrangements were badly handled and information had to be submitted several times.I let that go as one of those things. Once on board , every time I bought anything whether in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Superior Balcony Suite

ABSOLUTELY SUPERB!

Review for Balmoral to Spain

User Avatar
londonlady2
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

forget the negative reviews, you'll find the ship clean, the food impeccable and the service courteous. I was slightly nervous bearing in mind my previous experience on Black Watch and the reviews this year - but I loved everything about this cruise. So much so we've booked on the same ship for next year. Whilst the 3 restaurants are fine - we were in Avon and the views were wonderful, we ate ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2014

Find a cruise

Spain Cruise Reviews for Fred. Olsen Ships
Balmoral Spain Cruise Reviews
Balmoral Spain Cruise Reviews
Borealis Spain Cruise Reviews
Braemar Spain Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.