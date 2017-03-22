My wife and I started cruising over 20 years ago and our favourite line was Fred Olsen. No longer. Since Fred jr. took over, cruise prices doubled; there is far better value elsewhere. It cost us £56 on this cruise for the Maitre D' to tap a few keys on his computer to alter our dining time ( I have medical issues and cannot dine late ) A one litre bottle of water in the cabin costs a ridiculous ...
We had really been looking forward to this cruise since we had booked it for a small fortune on a special loyalty members’ booking day almost two years earlier!
Fred’s promo promised “some of the most unique and authentic sights and experiences Greece has to offer, this outstanding itinerary features an extensive array of highlights. Cultural gems, ancient archaeological treasures, ...
Mystery cruise was great fun ,no idea where we were going until we entered port .very well organised and the crew kept the secrets well .Fellow passengers were annoying in their determination to tell you they knew where we were going . I did not want to know and told them so .Way to many passengers were doing cruise price paid comparisons which I never understand , if you booked you must have been ...
We chose this cruise because the sailing date and the itinerary suited us.
The cabin on deck 4 was very small but well designed and the large window was beneficial.
The food was excellent and the service also very good.
The drinks package was ok but we were often charged on our account for drinks that we had not had. This did not matter materially as we were not paying but we did wonder ...
My wife and I have sailed many times with Fred Olsen but rarely since they ended their Flagship golf package. However, we chose to sail again with them due to the interesting ports of call on the way to Venice and back from Southampton.
The Good Points:
- Overall good food, excellent waiter service
- Superb singing and dancing from the entertainment team
- Excellent itinerary
- ...
We usually cruise on larger ships than Braemar, mainly P and O and Princess, but were attracted by the itinerary and timing of this cruise. We need not have been concerned about the ship being smaller as it turned out to have many advantages over the larger ships.
Embarkation and disembarkation were swift and efficient, more so than on many larger ships.
Our cabin was on a lower deck than ...
The entertainment was excellent on board, especially the Braemar entertainment team with their amazing new " queen" tribute, stunning harmonies from the singers and fast strong dancers, really a highlife of our trip.
The team could also be seen throughout the day chatting and helping passengers, VERY PROFESSIONAL.
All staff on board friendly and helpful, what a brilliant short break we had. ...
Fred Olsen have earned good reputation and as they were sailing ex Newcastle which is near for us we decided to give it a try. We have done 9 cruises with Thomson, which we would highly recommend but thought we needed to try another company. The ship was really friendly and we met some lovely people. The cabin and all inclusive deal were OK for what we paid. The entertainment was good and probably ...
I selected this cruise as an ideal Spring getaway to interesting parts of the Mediterranean, some of which I hadn't previously visited.
The "Balmoral" is my favorite of the Fred. Olsen cruise ships. it is a fine looking ship, in good condition, spacious but small enough to enter ports that the more modern, large simply couldn't visit.
I had booked a twin cabin on a single occupancy basis on ...
Having cruised on P & O and enjoyed the experience, we thought that Fred Olsen with its smaller ships stopping at ports unavailable to larger ships would be better. There are many positive things to say about this cruise including the very friendly atmosphere.
The accommodation was fine, the staff were fantastic, with nothing being too much trouble.
The entertainment was exceptionally good ...