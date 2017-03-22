  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Fred. Olsen Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

The Crows Nest team
RVs at Ullapool!
Cape Wrath, Sutherland
Premier Suite
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
24 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 24 Fred. Olsen Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Fred Olsen not what it was

Review for Bolette to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jdohants
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I started cruising over 20 years ago and our favourite line was Fred Olsen. No longer. Since Fred jr. took over, cruise prices doubled; there is far better value elsewhere. It cost us £56 on this cruise for the Maitre D' to tap a few keys on his computer to alter our dining time ( I have medical issues and cannot dine late ) A one litre bottle of water in the cabin costs a ridiculous ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Fred's charging so much more for so much less

Review for Braemar to Mediterranean

User Avatar
twotravellersLondon
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had really been looking forward to this cruise since we had booked it for a small fortune on a special loyalty members’ booking day almost two years earlier! Fred’s promo promised “some of the most unique and authentic sights and experiences Greece has to offer, this outstanding itinerary features an extensive array of highlights. Cultural gems, ancient archaeological treasures, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Wonderful ship beautifully maintained

Review for Balmoral to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Happysingle
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Mystery cruise was great fun ,no idea where we were going until we entered port .very well organised and the crew kept the secrets well .Fellow passengers were annoying in their determination to tell you they knew where we were going . I did not want to know and told them so .Way to many passengers were doing cruise price paid comparisons which I never understand , if you booked you must have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Junior Suite

OK but Could and Should Do Better

Review for Braemar to Mediterranean

User Avatar
swanpool
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because the sailing date and the itinerary suited us. The cabin on deck 4 was very small but well designed and the large window was beneficial. The food was excellent and the service also very good. The drinks package was ok but we were often charged on our account for drinks that we had not had. This did not matter materially as we were not paying but we did wonder ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

A Happy Ship with Self-inflicted Space Problems

Review for Braemar to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Danesboro
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My wife and I have sailed many times with Fred Olsen but rarely since they ended their Flagship golf package. However, we chose to sail again with them due to the interesting ports of call on the way to Venice and back from Southampton. The Good Points: - Overall good food, excellent waiter service - Superb singing and dancing from the entertainment team - Excellent itinerary - ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Cabin

Cruise name - Historic Towns and Cities of the Adriatic was so spot on.

Review for Braemar to Mediterranean

User Avatar
travelnan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We usually cruise on larger ships than Braemar, mainly P and O and Princess, but were attracted by the itinerary and timing of this cruise. We need not have been concerned about the ship being smaller as it turned out to have many advantages over the larger ships. Embarkation and disembarkation were swift and efficient, more so than on many larger ships. Our cabin was on a lower deck than ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Twin Outside

Fantastic shows!

Review for Braemar to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Rebecca Anne
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

The entertainment was excellent on board, especially the Braemar entertainment team with their amazing new " queen" tribute, stunning harmonies from the singers and fast strong dancers, really a highlife of our trip. The team could also be seen throughout the day chatting and helping passengers, VERY PROFESSIONAL. All staff on board friendly and helpful, what a brilliant short break we had. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

Mostly OK

Review for Balmoral to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jolai1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Fred Olsen have earned good reputation and as they were sailing ex Newcastle which is near for us we decided to give it a try. We have done 9 cruises with Thomson, which we would highly recommend but thought we needed to try another company. The ship was really friendly and we met some lovely people. The cabin and all inclusive deal were OK for what we paid. The entertainment was good and probably ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2017

Cabin Type: Inside

Islands of the Mediterranean

Review for Balmoral to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Parsman
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I selected this cruise as an ideal Spring getaway to interesting parts of the Mediterranean, some of which I hadn't previously visited. The "Balmoral" is my favorite of the Fred. Olsen cruise ships. it is a fine looking ship, in good condition, spacious but small enough to enter ports that the more modern, large simply couldn't visit. I had booked a twin cabin on a single occupancy basis on ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Outside

Nice but not great

Review for Balmoral to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Trebor2017
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Having cruised on P & O and enjoyed the experience, we thought that Fred Olsen with its smaller ships stopping at ports unavailable to larger ships would be better. There are many positive things to say about this cruise including the very friendly atmosphere. The accommodation was fine, the staff were fantastic, with nothing being too much trouble. The entertainment was exceptionally good ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Traveled with disabled person

Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Fred. Olsen Ships
Balmoral Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Bolette Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Braemar Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
