This was our first Fred Olsen cruise and we were looking forward to being on what was the third cruise on the new to Fred Olsen ship Borealis, previously Holland America Rotterdam, age around 25 years.
Originally scheduled to visit Scotland , itinerary was changed to the Scilly Isles and Portsmouth setting off from Liverpool. Embarkation was from the Liverpool ACC centre where Covid testing ...
Restaurant and staff in outside bar are offish and service for drinks slow
Restaurant staff. You catch their eye and they immediately walk away Yet rush you when eating to Move you on as quickly as they can
Food
School dinners from the 50’s only worse
We are in Orkney and Shetlands the ultimate fishing area in U K yet a huge bowl of crab sticks on buffet
Kipper for breakfast. ...
Having just returned from our 5th Fred Olsen cruise, this time 11 nights from Rosyth to Iceland on the Balmoral, I can say without reservation the experience was excellent in all respects, having given some "room for improvement suggestions on our last cruise on the Black Watch", I feel it is appropriate to compliment Fred Olsen on the Balmoral, overall food was excellent, and well presented, the ...
We chose this cruise as there was a good chance of seeing wildlife. We were not disappointed. They had a naturalist onboard who spent many hours on deck looking for whales etc and then got everyone interested in looking also.
The ports of call were just right especially as we stayed overnight on the ship in Reykjavik.
The check in at Rosyth was so easy. Pulled up in our car and had the ...
Been with Fred before and loved the friendliness of the staff, the food, the service and the Balmoral is not too massive and plenty of room to sit and relax. The excursions were very disappointing. This is not a cruise for wheel chair users. Malmo had many cobbled streets which make it very hard for the pusher and very uncomfortable for the sitter. It was a bank holiday so 90% of the shops were ...
Its been 14 years since we did a Fred Olsen Cruise as we have mainly sailed with 5 Star Cruise Lines, but this cruise was from the Tyne and a short 15 minute taxi ride from our home and visiting some ports we had not visited before. So we thought we would give them a try. So glad we did!
Balmoral although an older ship is remarkably well maintained, far better than some lot newer ship we have ...
Mainly itinerary and the time of year, less crowded places.
Embarkation swift and efficient at the Port of Tyne. Very lucky with the weather for the time of year apart from Gothenburg and Helsinki.
The food was of good quality and varied, breakfast lunch and dinner. Service in the bars and restaurants was excellent although a little slow in the self service cafe.
The crew and staff ...
Picked this cruise as it was our three special birthdays the staff on the embarkation car parking were fantastic.We were embarked quickly and smoothly,the staff in all departments were fantastic,food was always well presented and tasty.The ship was always clean,our room was spotless.Only downside was we had to get a triple room as the single supplement was not good,it was a pull down bed with a ...
We always go from Port of Tyne as it makes such an easy start to the holiday. I am slightly disabled and we have two autistic grandchildren and the crew and staff on Balmoral do everything the can to make the cruise perfect. We have been on three cruises and each one has been wonderful. The food is great, the entertainment first class and our rooms are so comfortable. There is plenty to do for the ...
Here goes, firstly the good points…the food was very good and the waiting staff where on form and attentive. The room was as expected and overall the interior of the ship was good. The entertainment from the guest performers was excellent, Steve V King and Barnaby were fantastic.
And then the negatives…I thought the class system was fading out but how wrong, we wished to change our dining time ...