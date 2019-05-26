  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Europe - River Cruise Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
181 reviews

Europe - River Cruise Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

fantastic, relaxing sailing with beautiful scenery and great food

Review for Polarlys to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Norgesfarerne
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We are a married couple of 63 and 66 years, and have long wanted this trip to see Norway from the coastal side. It was a wonderful experience. Norway showed its high mountains and deep fjords from its best side. On the ship which is not very big, we got beautiful food from Norwegian local ingredients and good service, and good information about the places we passed. No stressful ...
Sail Date: July 2021

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Awesome Danube cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
careanimalclinic
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Wonderful experience

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
LilyGE
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I went along on this cruise with my mother and her partner, not expecting a lot. I'd heard about the big ocean cruises which are like crowded, floating malls full of drunk people, and a million a la carte expenses: taking a cruise sounded like the last thing I'd ever want to do. Well below a root canal. But this was absolutely wonderful. Everything was taken care of, from flights to pick up at ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cruise was good. Leaving the ship was not.

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
hbcapital
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall we had an enjoyable Danube river cruise, from Passau to Budapest, with a 3 day pre cruise stop in Prague. Danube water levels were fine and we had no issues going through the locks. Food was very good and plentiful, service was top notch. Boris, the cruise director was adequate although a little on the sarcastic side. The cabin was clean and roomy enough. On board entertainment was a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Far exceeded our expectations

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Nidec
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Have been ocean cruising for a few years now and thought we would give river cruising a try. We saw Jane Mcdonald on a Danube river cruise, liked the itinery, so started looking around. Viking seemed to get a lot of excellent reviews, nothing negative that we could find, so we booked with them. First off, they posted a nice personalised brochure to us. I logged onto their website and ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

First River Cruise and All Round Enjoyment

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
MrsBoxerDog
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first River Cruise and one has to remember it's very different from the large liners which we're used to! Cabins smaller, but adequately furnished with well stocked toiletries in the bathroom. Excellent quality linen and towels and comfy bed (far superior than those in the Hilton in Budapest at the end of the cruise). All the staff were wonderful; so polite, friendly, professional ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Viking Prestige Staff is Excellent!

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Pittsburgh14
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary and timing within the year so that 14 of us could take a family trip. (Parents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends). The Viking reservation and airfare staff were wonderful in helping us to coordinate such a large group trip. Besides the great excursions, scenic sailing, and wonderful food, it was the ship’s staff that truly made this experience the trip ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Excellent cruise

Review for Crystal Serenity to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Virginia from Roslyn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is our 4th Crystal cruise but first cruise post the 2018 changes made to the Serenity. The decor in the common areas and restaurants has been updated. We enjoyed the addition of the restaurants Silk and Chiaroscurra. The service in the Marketplace and Waterside remains good. We were always seated promptly at the Waterside. The food overall in the Waterside and the specialty restaurants ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Danube Waltz

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Ellon33
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and having read some very different reviews was sceptical, Viking did not disappoint!! On arrival in Munich found one of our bags to be missing. On stepping onboard the concierge department took it upon themselves to resolve the issue and it arrived next day just before we were due to sail - thanks again. The ship itself may not be the most modern in fleet ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

