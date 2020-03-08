  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
37823 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 37,823 Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Bring back the tablecloths!!! Otherwise great cruise.

Review for Carnival Vista to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DH-Soccer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the first Carnival Ship to sail and the experience was great. The ONLY issue that we had was the lack of tablecloths in the main dinning rooms. The bare brown tables looked very cheap and tacky without the clean white tablecloths. The biggest issue with the missing tablecloths was that the drink glasses on the table would sweat and the water caused the glasses to slide across the table ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

DISAPPOINTMENT

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jimroche
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy. Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Something for all...

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Oconnor
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We bid on and upgrade suite and got it.. it looked the same as a regular suite with double the size balcony and bathroom.. 3 of us in the room so it was comfortable. Mark took care of our room.. he was great and brought us anything we needed right away.. we tipped Mark everyday, which we always do on a cruise, and Mark made sure we were in need of nothing! Great experience.. We were traveling ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

My poor expierence of NCL

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
chelseasmith
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ranoah
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rlkleynen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Armonia and the Coronavirus

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Trekkie217
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC. We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \ We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

First time Solo on the Inspiration

Review for Carnival Inspiration to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
woodey
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed. This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Excellent ship and phenomenal entertainment staff

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rnweide
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

We Love Cruising!

Review for Carnival Freedom to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Justaddwater2018
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Although we have cruised many times, this was our 2 cruise with Carnival. But in short, we, as a Family, had a blast! The kids were highly entertained. Cozumel was super fun! I counted 8 Ships, but later noticed 2 more. Safe to say around 20 to 30 thousand people......The Island was packed. Everyone was having a great time. My husband and I have already booked our 33rd and 34th cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Family Cruises Cruise Reviews to undefined on Other Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean International Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to undefined
Royal Caribbean International Grandeur of the Seas Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to undefined
Carnival Inspiration Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to undefined
Star Princess Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to undefined
Amsterdam Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to undefined
P&O Cruises Aurora Cruise Reviews for Family Cruises to undefined
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.