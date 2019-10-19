  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Emerald Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Pinhao
Porto
The view from Quinta do Tedo
Lamego
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
772 reviews

1-10 of 772 Emerald Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Relax and unwind

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Maxine.noble
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We were originally booked to do the Danube, but when restrictions were coming in because of the epidemic we switched to the Douro. Having had a wonderful holiday with Emerald before, it was our first choice for this one. We were not disappointed. You are looked after incredibly well from the moment you are collected at the airport. The staff work incredibly hard and always provide the most ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Wonderful Douro on the Emerald Radiance

Review for Emerald Radiance to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
asland321
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose Emerald as i always wanted to visit Portugal and heard great things about Emerald Waterways. This cruise did not disappoint. The ship was beautiful, the staff was incredible and the cruise was sensational..I enjoyed my time sailing. The room was amazing and the food was great, I loved the excursions. We met the nicest people on board as well. THe food on the ship was so good and the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Spectacular European Splendor

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fgoepel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it was what we could afford. But we got so much more than what we paid for. The cruise director Patricia looked out for all of us, making sure whatever we needed was taken care of. Not just us, everyone. There were people with special challenges, other normal (like me) and very active people who all had their needs met. The activities director Charlotte is a fun ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Amazing Cruising on the Danube

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
RickFleck
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Selected this river because it was on our bucket list. We chose Emerald Waterways because of the cities, rooms, dining, and price. We had an amazing cruise and a fabulous time. The cabin room was everything we wanted; plenty of room and very nicely appointed. The dining was pretty darn good. Breakfast buffet and made to order - you decide. Lunches were very much based upon the local ...
Sail Date: October 2019

The total experience was fabulous

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Geoffrey Bartlett
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We were a party of eight and wanted to try a river cruse to celebrate our various milestone birthdays as well as anniversaries. we made a very good choice as the experience was great from beginning to end. Starting with the welcome on board as well the attentiveness of all the staff who worked well as a team. The catering was very good with a wide selection of hot and cold foods. The cabins were ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent staff

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
14Wickers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was chosen as it was a special offer. What an incredible choice, the cabin was very good even though it was the cheapest available, the cabin was always clean. The food was very good, the buffets had a wide choice of food available and the evening menus always had a variety that could satisfy anybody. the tours at each stop were provided with local guides who spoke good English and the ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Interesting destinations, excellent crew, good food and excellent weather

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
fireman999
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on a number of sea cruises previously and this was our 3rd river cruise that we chose for the destinations. We had not been on Emerald before so this was a new experience for us. We were met at the airport and transferred to the ship without any problem and greeted by the crew who were very helpful. Our luggage arrived at the cabin safely that we found that the cabin facilities ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent, second only to Emerald Duoro where Portuguese crew were exceptional

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
kandipa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had really enjoyed our Emerald Duoro cruise and wanted to explore the Danube countries. Although we found that we are less interested in the culture and language of this part of Europe we cannot fault Emerald. The staff all did a great job and the whole thing was very well organised and enjoyable. The cabin was spotless and although small was well designed with lots of storage. Comfortable ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Entertaining and Educational

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DTOR
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Great friendly staff starting with the people who met us at the airport. Getting to the ship was seamless and easy. Everyone from the cabin steward to meal servers to the activity director was friendly and helpful. We were kept well informed every day of scheduled dockings and events. The good food seemed endless with many options to cover almost every taste and serving times that worked for ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Danube delightful

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cjwhelpton
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to celebrate my retirement following 30 years in the London Fire Service. The previous reviews, itinerary and price was the main factor in choosing this particular river cruise.The service we received from start to finish was first class all the way. We chose a standard cabin with the small full width window this being as a result of reviews commenting on the large floor to ...
Sail Date: October 2019

