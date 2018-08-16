The ship is old, so you do need to overlook the wear and tear, but the smaller size is nice.
First the bad--
1) Embarkation was the biggest mess I have ever seen-- all the tour buses came at the same time, there was no plan and we stood outside in the cold for several hours A HUGE mess. Started the trip on a bad note.
2) The food is so-so, watery eggs in the morning, dried out hamburger ...
This was our 22nd Disney cruise. We have been on all ships but I think the Magic is our favorite.
We reserved this cruise for the itinerary but we love the ship. We have an adult disabled daughter who still loves all the characters and we always bring her best friend, also disabled. They have the freedom to roam around on their own. The staff and crew are wonderful to them.
We had four ...
1. Room 8040 was terrible we keep hearing super loud thumping sounds from somewhere, my four year old who always sleeps like a baby woke up so many times and said it’s just too noisy
2. Food service was terrible, they ask you how you want the meat cooked but it’s never cooked to our preference and most things are cold when they reach us.
We weren’t very happy that there were many times when ...
Everything was good. Most excursions booked through DCL. My biggest complaint was that we wanted to cancel an excursion and although there were people who wanted it, they had no system of letting people know it was available and if we cancelled we would be charged even if someone else took it.
The cruise director Tisa was amazing! We had so much fun at night. The shows were great, not just the ...
We were on the Magic with a total of ten family members...my husband became ill, near death, the second day. We went to the ship hospital and were cared for by Dr. Nick. He was so comforting and helpful. My husband and I were removed from the ship and taken by ambulance to a hospital in La Spezia. Dr Nick checked in with me daily and also checked on my family helping them deal with the trauma and ...
This was our first time cruising Disney alone without kids and our 3rd Disney cruise overall. We had an amazing time. I love spending time with the adults only activities, the alcohol tastings, hanging out in the adult sections etc. I have never been on another cruise line for fear of missing the magic, service and cleanliness that Disney brings. We like to see characters in passing, but don't ...
My family thoroughly enjoyed our Disney cruise on the Magic. We flew from the US to London and used Disney transportation to get to the departure port of Dover. Disney employs local people to do the ground work such as greeting and driving as well as leading tour groups in each destination. Because these are people who live in the destination areas, they are able to provide more interesting and ...
After being blown away with the service provided by Disney cruise lines last year, we opted to book another cruise during our trip. We picked British Isles with the same Disney Magic that we sailed last year. Let's recap from my last review, everything was perfect except for the food. I had to go out of my way to truly rate that food as below average. It was not enjoyable at all. I wrote ...
This was the 3rd long'ish (>10 days) cruise we've gone to Europe via the Disney Magic, and it was once again, one of the best vacations we've ever had. So many reasons . . . I will miss many..
We love the ship, as it is just the right size for us and we booked very early, snagging one of the least expensive (white metal) veranda's in the stern of Deck 7 at a pretty reasonable price ...
There are many factors that will influence overall ratings: The ship, the food, the service, the destination visited/itinerary. These are all within the cruise line control. Weather, how smooth the ride was is much more subjective and can sometimes make an ok trip wonderful or the other way around.
Being on the Disney Magic for 10 nights, on the once a year Norway-Iceland-Scotland cruise ...