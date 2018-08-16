  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Disney Europe Cruise Reviews

Characters 'Appearing and waving'.
Quiet Cove Adult Pool
Promenade Deck - unlike many ships you can walk/jog all way around - Love it
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
83 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 83 Disney Europe Cruise Reviews

The good outweighed the bad

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
alaskaboundx2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is old, so you do need to overlook the wear and tear, but the smaller size is nice. First the bad-- 1) Embarkation was the biggest mess I have ever seen-- all the tour buses came at the same time, there was no plan and we stood outside in the cold for several hours A HUGE mess. Started the trip on a bad note. 2) The food is so-so, watery eggs in the morning, dried out hamburger ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

July 2019 Iceland Norway cruis

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cedricandsophie
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 22nd Disney cruise. We have been on all ships but I think the Magic is our favorite. We reserved this cruise for the itinerary but we love the ship. We have an adult disabled daughter who still loves all the characters and we always bring her best friend, also disabled. They have the freedom to roam around on their own. The staff and crew are wonderful to them. We had four ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Would never go back

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
jowa78
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

1. Room 8040 was terrible we keep hearing super loud thumping sounds from somewhere, my four year old who always sleeps like a baby woke up so many times and said it’s just too noisy 2. Food service was terrible, they ask you how you want the meat cooked but it’s never cooked to our preference and most things are cold when they reach us. We weren’t very happy that there were many times when ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Excellent!

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
firstsailor
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Everything was good. Most excursions booked through DCL. My biggest complaint was that we wanted to cancel an excursion and although there were people who wanted it, they had no system of letting people know it was available and if we cancelled we would be charged even if someone else took it. The cruise director Tisa was amazing! We had so much fun at night. The shows were great, not just the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Wonderful help in an emergency

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mary from Hawaii
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on the Magic with a total of ten family members...my husband became ill, near death, the second day. We went to the ship hospital and were cared for by Dr. Nick. He was so comforting and helpful. My husband and I were removed from the ship and taken by ambulance to a hospital in La Spezia. Dr Nick checked in with me daily and also checked on my family helping them deal with the trauma and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Traveled with children

Wedding anniversary trip

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
tracicypher
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first time cruising Disney alone without kids and our 3rd Disney cruise overall. We had an amazing time. I love spending time with the adults only activities, the alcohol tastings, hanging out in the adult sections etc. I have never been on another cruise line for fear of missing the magic, service and cleanliness that Disney brings. We like to see characters in passing, but don't ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Disney UK cruise was magical!

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GypsyMama99
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My family thoroughly enjoyed our Disney cruise on the Magic. We flew from the US to London and used Disney transportation to get to the departure port of Dover. Disney employs local people to do the ground work such as greeting and driving as well as leading tour groups in each destination. Because these are people who live in the destination areas, they are able to provide more interesting and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Traveled with children

Exceeded all expectations....again

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
JMan604
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

After being blown away with the service provided by Disney cruise lines last year, we opted to book another cruise during our trip. We picked British Isles with the same Disney Magic that we sailed last year. Let's recap from my last review, everything was perfect except for the food. I had to go out of my way to truly rate that food as below average. It was not enjoyable at all. I wrote ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Traveled with children

Another "greatest-vacation-of-our-lives"

Review for Disney Magic to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Doug.Rubin
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was the 3rd long'ish (>10 days) cruise we've gone to Europe via the Disney Magic, and it was once again, one of the best vacations we've ever had. So many reasons . . . I will miss many.. We love the ship, as it is just the right size for us and we booked very early, snagging one of the least expensive (white metal) veranda's in the stern of Deck 7 at a pretty reasonable price ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Pretty much the trip of a lifetime...

Review for Disney Magic to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
yowfflyer
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

There are many factors that will influence overall ratings: The ship, the food, the service, the destination visited/itinerary. These are all within the cruise line control. Weather, how smooth the ride was is much more subjective and can sometimes make an ok trip wonderful or the other way around. Being on the Disney Magic for 10 nights, on the once a year Norway-Iceland-Scotland cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Europe Cruise Reviews for Disney Ships
Disney Magic Europe Cruise Reviews
Disney Magic Europe Cruise Reviews
Disney Wonder Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.