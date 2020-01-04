  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Disney Cruise Reviews

Characters 'Appearing and waving'.
Quiet Cove Adult Pool
Promenade Deck - unlike many ships you can walk/jog all way around - Love it
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
482 reviews

1-10 of 482 Disney Cruise Reviews

Wonder or Blunder NEW 2021 Guide

Review for Disney Wonder to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
tcbperez
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Disney is top notch. Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site. Our party was allowed to go in together in a semi-private portable curtained area. The test was self-administered with someone telling us what we needed to do. We were allowed on board in about 30 minutes after the test. ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

First-time Disney cruisers - AMAZING!

Review for Disney Wonder to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Bdshoward
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is the first year Disney has sailed out of New Orleans and initially the cruises had filled up. Then I heard rooms had opened up, and the timing worked out for us, so we did it. Great ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Don't stay in 2018

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Disneycruiser62
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was a seven-night Star Wars Day at Sea cruise sailing the western Caribbean. While the cruise was fun with lots of activities on board for children and adults, it was spoiled because of the terrible cabin we had, stateroom 2018 on deck 2 midship. The cruise had a few nights with rough seas, and we couldn't sleep because of a loud banging noise coming from the deck below. Although Guest ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Not as Expected

Review for Disney Wonder to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Eeyore1955
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise to celebrate my granddaughter’s 10th birthday. Since she has enjoyed visiting Disney World in the past we felt this cruise would also be special & give her memories to treasure. I must say that the cruise staff was friendly & helpful. Staterooms were larger, clean & comfortable. Food was equivalent to other cruise lines. Activities were numerous but not truly family ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

The cruise to nowhere and where DCL kept info secret

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ach06
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

My family and I were on the Disney Fantasy from January 18-January 25, 2020 2 adults, 2 children. First off our excursion in Cozumel got cancelled with no explanation as to why. Our second port/tender stop of Grand Cayman got cancelled but Royal Caribbean was able to tender their guests ashore. Our 3rd port stop of Falmouth Jamaica got cancelled. Other cruise lines were able to stop as well. We ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Disney is no longer worth the premium price!

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
DLL01182020
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I have never posted before. We just completed our 6th Disney cruise, and our 19th cruise overall. The Disney Fantasy has experienced consistent "technical" problems since it was damaged during Hurricane Sandy. These problems continue to plague the ship. Again, on the January 18-25 sailing of the Fantasy, technical problems were experienced which significantly impacted the enjoyment of the ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Great cruise despite weather challenges

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
michcruiser76
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Disney service always excels. Crew was great despite lots of extra work due to missed ports. Cabin was great, Star Wars Day at Sea was fun for kids and adults. Did our usual port arrival around 11:30am. Line for security was reasonable and no wait for check-in. Waited only about 10 min after check-in for our boarding group to be called. Love that Disney allows you to bring on beer or wine ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

Captain missed the memo

Review for Disney Wonder to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ssfair
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

7 day cruise left us feeling left out and shorted for our money. Captain said winds were too high to port in Jamaica.... never tried again. 4 other cruises were able to port on the same day. So we literally were at sea for no reason missing out on what was promised. If he was able to dock in San Juan (terrible storm) he could have dock in Jamaica. Disappointed with not docking... ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

So disappointing

Review for Disney Wonder to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cinda4-11
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our family and friends choose this cruise out of our nearby port of Galveston. We Grandparents are experienced cruisers (52x). This is NOT a luxury cruise, the young kids were not thrilled with the care centers, entertainment ok for kids but very poor for adults,and food was extraordinarily bland and unavailable. Very limited food available after a show for hungry kids waiting for late dining ( ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Disney dinner and cabin very disappointing

Review for Disney Fantasy to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ahoy away
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had three cabins one deck below Concierge level. Four adults, three children under 5. We, the grandparents have done about 30 cruises, never on Disney. It started off bad with enormous lineups as far as the parking garage as the check in computer system was down for over an hour. Small room, mattress one of those that when your spouse moved you moved up and down too. Barely queen size ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah

Traveled with children

