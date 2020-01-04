Disney is top notch. Our port was San Diego, all of Disney should be the same process. We arrived at the scheduled port time with no problem. We had to take a Covid test on-site. Our party was allowed to go in together in a semi-private portable curtained area. The test was self-administered with someone telling us what we needed to do. We were allowed on board in about 30 minutes after the test. ...
My husband and I have been on cruises before (Carnival, Holland). Our kids had not cruised before. Had heard so much about Disney cruises. Wanted to try. Booked the cruise just 6 weeks before sailing. This is the first year Disney has sailed out of New Orleans and initially the cruises had filled up. Then I heard rooms had opened up, and the timing worked out for us, so we did it. Great ...
This was a seven-night Star Wars Day at Sea cruise sailing the western Caribbean. While the cruise was fun with lots of activities on board for children and adults, it was spoiled because of the terrible cabin we had, stateroom 2018 on deck 2 midship. The cruise had a few nights with rough seas, and we couldn't sleep because of a loud banging noise coming from the deck below. Although Guest ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate my granddaughter’s 10th birthday. Since she has enjoyed visiting Disney World in the past we felt this cruise would also be special & give her memories to treasure. I must say that the cruise staff was friendly & helpful. Staterooms were larger, clean & comfortable. Food was equivalent to other cruise lines. Activities were numerous but not truly family ...
My family and I were on the Disney Fantasy from January 18-January 25, 2020 2 adults, 2 children. First off our excursion in Cozumel got cancelled with no explanation as to why. Our second port/tender stop of Grand Cayman got cancelled but Royal Caribbean was able to tender their guests ashore. Our 3rd port stop of Falmouth Jamaica got cancelled. Other cruise lines were able to stop as well. We ...
I have never posted before. We just completed our 6th Disney cruise, and our 19th cruise overall.
The Disney Fantasy has experienced consistent "technical" problems since it was damaged during Hurricane Sandy. These problems continue to plague the ship. Again, on the January 18-25 sailing of the Fantasy, technical problems were experienced which significantly impacted the enjoyment of the ...
Disney service always excels. Crew was great despite lots of extra work due to missed ports. Cabin was great, Star Wars Day at Sea was fun for kids and adults. Did our usual port arrival around 11:30am. Line for security was reasonable and no wait for check-in. Waited only about 10 min after check-in for our boarding group to be called. Love that Disney allows you to bring on beer or wine ...
7 day cruise left us feeling left out and shorted for our money.
Captain said winds were too high to port in Jamaica.... never tried again. 4 other cruises were able to port on the same day. So we literally were at sea for no reason missing out on what was promised.
If he was able to dock in San Juan (terrible storm) he could have dock in Jamaica. Disappointed with not docking... ...
Our family and friends choose this cruise out of our nearby port of Galveston. We Grandparents are experienced cruisers (52x). This is NOT a luxury cruise, the young kids were not thrilled with the care centers, entertainment ok for kids but very poor for adults,and food was extraordinarily bland and unavailable. Very limited food available after a show for hungry kids waiting for late dining ( ...
We had three cabins one deck below Concierge level. Four adults, three children under 5. We, the grandparents have done about 30 cruises, never on Disney.
It started off bad with enormous lineups as far as the parking garage as the check in computer system was down for over an hour.
Small room, mattress one of those that when your spouse moved you moved up and down too. Barely queen size ...