Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
We liked the itinerary and were keen to discover a new ship. Our initial impression of the ship was it was well refurbished although the cabins were small they were well laid out and had plenty of storage. We had a balcony cabin which had a kettle and a fridge which both came in handy during our voyage. The cabins were well serviced in line with other cruise ships. There are lots of restaurants on ...
We chose these cruises for the expeditions and ability of the vessel to get into small ports and also to change course to find unexpected delights. We also love French food!
The expedition leaders were wonderful as were their lectures each evening on the following day's adventures. All the crew went out of their way to make sure those of us who were less able-bodied were included in as many ...
We did the most amazing cruise from Broome W.A. to Darwin N.T. 10 night/ 11 days in the most awesome part of the world. There were only 45 passengers on board and the crew were amazing. The excursions which were twice a day were interesting and the guides were amazing in their information about the areas we visited. The scenery and areas in the Kimberley was so amazing and quiet. Heaps of ...
Having sailed twice before with Ponant on expedition cruises the choice for our cruise to the Kimberley was easy to make as we knew first hand the type of cruise that we would be joining. Ponant are a little expensive compared to some other operators in the Kimberley area, however the quality with Ponant is always the same and they spare nothing to allow each person to enjoy the most out of the ...
The crew were unfailingly friendly yet efficient. The organisation of embarkation, disembarkation and the multiple excursions was flawless, and supplemented by daily debriefing/briefing sessions which ensured passengers were well informed as to the requirements and expectations for each day's activities. Shore excursions were supervised by highly qualified, well-informed and enthusiastic ...
This small ship expedition cruise was absolutely amazing. From embarkation to disembarkation the whole hard working crew could not have been more cheerful and helpful.
The new ship has obviously been purposefully designed and it showed. With plenty of well laid out public spaces for the 120 guests it was hard to believe there were so many on board. Our balcony cabin was a good size and ...
We chose this cruise as they use proper tenders plus zodiacs. They have shade, proper seats and even a loo.
The guides were first class and we learnt so much about the land, aboriginal rock art and how the Aborigines lived.
The ship took us to the Horizontal Falls which were amazing, we went through in zodiacs. Then the Montgomery Reef which is huge at about 40 kms long. When the tide ...
We have always wanted to visit Tiwi Islands, Arnhem Land, Torres Strait Islands and the tip of Australia. This trip covered all these places and more.
Everyday was an adventure and gave us a greater understanding of Indigenous Australians, the environment and WWII history in this area. We were privileged to have guides onboard who have extensive knowledge of these areas and wonderful ...
We thoroughly enjoyed Coral Discoverer and the trip from Darwin to Broome. The whole team were very professional and as we said to the Captain on our departure in Broome the culture of the ship was exemplary – nothing was too much trouble and all went out of their way to make our trip memorable.
The itinerary was ‘adjusted’ to take account of tides and weather and while we did not see some of ...