Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

In writing this review I am comparing with the other cruise lines I have been with. These include P&O, Princess and Marella formerly known as TUI (Thompson). I have to say I have never been on a bad cruise (14 so far) and I always wonder why people leave such low scores. Yes, I too have had issues on a ship but they have always resolved them with no stress. However, I have witnessed Mr and Mrs ...