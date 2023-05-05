  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2023 Cruises from Miami

May 2023 Cruises from Miami

We found you 22 cruises

Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Exotic Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

394 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Bermuda CruiseDetails

275 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas - Short Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
May 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Exotic Eastern CaribbeanDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

1,504 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Caribbean - Miami Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,796 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Exotic Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
May 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
