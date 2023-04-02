  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

April 2023 Cruises for the Disabled

We found you 246 cruises

Regatta
Regatta

10 Night
Tahiti CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

13 Night
Japan & Bering Sea TranspacificDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regatta
Regatta

18 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Tahiti
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

EXPLORE THE BEST OF JAPAN AND ALASKA

Tokyo to Vancouver: Save up to $1,400 per couple*

  • 23 days, 4 countries and 11 guided tours in 2022, 2023 or 2024
  • Immerse yourself in local culture, cuisine, art, history & nature
  • Risk-Free bookings: Change your plans up to 14 days before departure*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

4,158 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Perth
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

25 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

787 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

3,613 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Japan & RussiaDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,468 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,420 Reviews
Leaving:San Juan
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

35 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Repo - Transatlantic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,781 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

April 2023 River Cruises

April 2023 River Cruises

April 2023 Luxury Cruises

April 2023 Luxury Cruises

April 2023 Family Cruises

April 2023 Family Cruises

April 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

April 2023 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

April 2023 Romantic Cruises

April 2023 Romantic Cruises

April 2023 Singles Cruises

April 2023 Singles Cruises

April 2023 Senior Cruises

April 2023 Senior Cruises

April 2023 Fitness Cruises

April 2023 Fitness Cruises

April 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

April 2023 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.