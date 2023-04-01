  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

We found you 42 cruises

Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Panama Canal CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Emerald Princess
Emerald Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Caribbean Princess
Caribbean Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,557 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Mexico, Jamaica & Grand CaymanDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Puerto Plata,st.thomas & St.maartenDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
7 Nt Bahamas, Mexico, & Grand CaymanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
26 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,557 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

871 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,155 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

7 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,599 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Panama CanalDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 15, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
