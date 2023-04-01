  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises from London

We found you 9 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Ovation
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

10 Night
Land Of Fjords & FairytalesDetails

52 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

18 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Northern Capitals Details

3,009 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
British Isles ExplorerDetails

9 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

111 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Britain Sampler With Paris To NormandyDetails

91 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Apr 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Apr 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

