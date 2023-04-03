  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2023 Cruises from Lisbon

We found you 10 cruises

Silver Dawn
Silver Muse

4 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

11 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)

14 Night
Canary Islands & Moroccan GemsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Splendor
Seven Seas Splendor (Photo: Regent Seven Seas)

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 9, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Spain Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Apr 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Best Of Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,564 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Canary Islands & Riviera GemsDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Apr 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
