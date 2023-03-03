  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
March 2023 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean & Italian SojournDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Mediterranean OdysseyDetails

1,332 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Mar 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

138 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

