  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

February 2023 Cruises from London

Filters

Febuary 2023
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Ventura
Ventura (Photo: P&O Cruises)

3 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)

7 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

4 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Midnatsol
Midnatsol

14 Night
Norway CruiseDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Dover
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

Spring Into Savings With NCL

Save $250 on 2022 cruises + Receive 5 FREE offers.

  • FREE Beverage Package, FREE Specialty Dining Package, and More!
  • Choose over 300 destinations incl. Europe, New Zealand, Hawaii & more!
  • Enjoy award-winning Broadway shows & a wide range of dining options.
  • Book with $149 reduced deposits & our flexible cancellation policy.

Norwegian Cruise lines AU

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern LightsDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:London
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

February 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

February 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

1,367 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

February 2023 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

February 2023 Cruises from Laem Chabang, Bangkok

241 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Charleston

February 2023 Cruises from Charleston

293 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Colon

February 2023 Cruises from Colon

487 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Dubai

February 2023 Cruises from Dubai

255 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

February 2023 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

February 2023 Cruises from Ho Chi Minh City

195 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Miami

February 2023 Cruises from Miami

2,755 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

February 2023 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

February 2023 Cruises from Manhattan

1,130 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

February 2023 Cruises from Puerto Caldera

304 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from San Francisco

February 2023 Cruises from San Francisco

386 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from St. Maarten

February 2023 Cruises from St. Maarten

5,157 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Tahiti

February 2023 Cruises from Tahiti

203 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Tenerife

February 2023 Cruises from Tenerife

512 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

February 2023 Cruises from Ushuaia

274 Reviews
February 2023 Cruises from New York

February 2023 Cruises from New York

February 2023 Cruises from Guadeloupe

February 2023 Cruises from Guadeloupe

107 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 6th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.