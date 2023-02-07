  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
February 2023 Cruises from Piraeus

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

7 Night
Journey To AntiquitiesDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo: Emerald Yacht Cruises)

11 Night
Aegean GemsDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Azzurra
Emerald Azzurra (Photo: Emerald Yacht Cruises)

18 Night
Discover Treasures Of Italy, Greece And TurkeyDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
Feb 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

994 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Feb 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Classic Med VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 20, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
12-nt Israel & Egypt Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
Feb 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

