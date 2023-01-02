  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

January 2023 Cruises from Hong Kong

We found you 10 cruises

Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

11 Night
Asia - South East Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit
Silver Spirit

10 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas (Image: Royal Caribbean)

5 Night
Okinawa & Ishigaki CruiseDetails

Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & ThailandDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
China & JapanDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Vietnam, Cambodia & ThailandDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
5 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
China Explorer Japan Taiwan & The PhilippinesDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
28 Night
The Philippines Malaysia & Far East CollectorDetails

1,059 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
