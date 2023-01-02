  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
January 2023 Cruises from Southampton

January 2023 Cruises from Southampton

We found you 17 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria
Queen Victoria (Photo: Cunard Cruise Line)

48 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Iona
Iona (Image: P&O Cruises)

14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura
Ventura (Photo: P&O Cruises)

28 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ventura
Ventura (Photo: P&O Cruises)

5 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Jan 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
27 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Jan 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
102 Night
102 Night World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
36 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
65 Night
South America CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Jan 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

101 Night
101 Night World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

14 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
Jan 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
60 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
4 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
43 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Jan 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
