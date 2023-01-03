  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
January 2023 Cruises from Auckland

January 2023 Cruises from Auckland

We found you 21 cruises

Majestic Princess
Majestic Princess TA Listings Page Image

13 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regatta
Regatta

14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jan 30, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

4 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jan 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit
N C L S P I R I T Ship exterior Marion barbier

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Fiji & Tonga CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

786 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jan 26, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jan 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
32 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
25 Night
Australia & New Zealand Odyssey 25d Akl-cns Details

113 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Jan 12, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
World CruiseDetails

266 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
New Zealand & AustraliaDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Jan 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
16 Night
New Zealand & Australia VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Azamara
Jan 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Tasman Sea Treasures: New Zealand Fjords & South A...Details

113 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Jan 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 8, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Jan 29, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Australia & New ZealandDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Jan 19, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
