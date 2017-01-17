  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
January 2023 Cruises

January 2023
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

111 Night
111 Night World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Koningsdam
Koningsdam
Koningsdam

25 Night
Circle Hawaii & Mexican Riviera CollectorDetails

747 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

11 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

12 Night
Australia Product Details

2,026 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

7 Night
Australia 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

101 Night
101 Night World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

7 Night
Islands 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

4 Night
Airlie BeachDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Sky

9 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Miami Details

2,044 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

15 Night
Panama Canal - Miami Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas

9 Night
Southern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,716 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

8 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Ovation of the Seas

11 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy

15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jewel

9 Night
Panama Canal-panama City Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:Colon
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

43 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

48 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

36 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

102 Night
102 Night World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

74 Night
Grand South America & Antarctica VoyageDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess

97 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
January 2023 Cruise Reviews

Palace Suite Benefits

We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our... Read More
User Avatar
tomthecat

Fun but fog ruined the first day

Amazing cruise, but kids club is overcrowded and most of the activities aren’t suited for 11 and 12 year olds. I don’t understand why they would do the same activities as the 3 year olds on the ship. The main... Read More
User Avatar
Lrgdaman

Carnival Magic Vacation

My wife and I are well traveled, even though this is only our second cruise. We know a good trip when we see one. We booked a cruise on the Carnival Magic, part of a group of twenty-five, including friends and... Read More
User Avatar
WSURFER100

Best cruise ever

my first cruise was just amazing, windjamer was a little crowded but there are so many optionsto eat on bord, the entratainment was just amazing, i've been three times to the aquatheather, the best! this cruise... Read More
User Avatar
gifontana

