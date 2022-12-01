  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 River Cruises

Cancellation Information

December 2022
Cancellation Information
Viking Vali
Viking Vali (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Vali

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Bach
Crystal Bach (Photo: Crystal River Cruises)
Crystal Bach

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

10 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea
AmaLea (Photo: AmaWaterways)
AmaLea

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima
AmaPrima
AmaPrima

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLea

7 Night
Legendary DanubeDetails

24 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

River Queen

7 Night
Classic Christmas Markets Details

50 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Crystal Mahler

7 Night
Christmas Time On The Rhine Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSonata

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon View

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaLucia

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSiena

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The RhineDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
AmaCerto

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

104 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon View

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaPrima

7 Night
Enchanting RhineDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Basel
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Sun

7 Night
Christmas Markets On The DanubeDetails

163 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Emerald Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

4 Night
Christmastime In Alsace & Germany Details

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Frankfurt
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Imagery II

5 Night
Festive Season In The Heart Of GermanyDetails

75 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Passion

6 Night
Christmastime On The Danube Details

48 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Iconic Christmas MarketsDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaSerena

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

