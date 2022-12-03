  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cancellation Information

December 2022
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Enchanted Princess
Enchanted Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Enchanted Princess

20 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

14 Night
Western / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,131 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam
Volendam
Volendam

17 Night
Panama Canal Sunfarer / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

14 Night
Eastern / Southern CaribbeanDetails

872 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

14 Night
Western / Southern CaribbeanDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

109 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Neptune

17 Night
Panama Canal & Coastal HolidayDetails

58 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Dawn

9 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

17 Night
Southern Caribbean / Southern SeafarerDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

14 Night
Eastern / Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

17 Night
Southern / Eastern CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

7 Night
Eastern CaribbeanDetails

1,070 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

18 Night
Southern Caribbean Wayfarer / EasternDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zaandam

14 Night
Southern CaribbeanDetails

558 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Edge

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

578 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rotterdam (2021)

7 Night
Western CaribbeanDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

10 Night
Ultimate Southern CaribbeanDetails

2,184 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Reflection

5 Night
Key West & Mexico CruiseDetails

1,874 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Odyssey of the Seas

8 Night
Southern Caribbean HolidayDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Liberty of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,620 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Beyond

8 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

21 Night
Southern Caribbean Seafarer / WayfarerDetails

165 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Star

14 Night
Panama Canal & Central AmericaDetails

1,878 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

16 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
