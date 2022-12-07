  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 Cruises from Ushuaia

We found you 11 cruises

Crystal Endeavor
Crystal Endeavor (Image: Crystal Cruises)

15 Night
Holiday Expedition: Falkland Islands & AntarcticaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
MS Roald Amundsen
MS Roald Amundsen (Photo: Hurtigruten)

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Silver Wind
Silver Wind

14 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Silver Cloud Expedition
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

18 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
11 Night
Expedition AntarcticaDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Dec 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Journey To Antarctica: The White ContinentDetails

46 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

106 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
Dec 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Dec 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

56 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
10 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

184 Reviews
Leaving:Ushuaia
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
