  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

December 2022 Cruises from Miami

Cancellation Information

Filters

December 2022
Any
Miami
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Insignia
Insignia
Insignia

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

2,092 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

389 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sunrise (Photo: Carnival Cruise Line)
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Drinks Ahoy!

Premium Drinks Package included in your fare!

  • P&O Cruises Drinks Ahoy Sale is here!
  • Premium Drinks Package included on cruises 7 nights or more^
  • Book now with a $49 deposit PP#
  • Book now at pocruises.com.au ^#T&Cs Apply

P&O AU

Marina

51 Night
World CruiseDetails

713 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Freedom

6 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,329 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Conquest

4 Night
BahamasDetails

1,646 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Seven Seas Navigator

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera

12 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

7 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Insignia

11 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

194 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Splendor

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Legend

11 Night
Central America Revealed 11d Mia-blb Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

11 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Curacao Aruba & Dominican RepublicDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

5 Night
Caribbean Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & Dominican RepublicDetails

191 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
0}

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Miami
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Celebrity Silhouette

5 Night
Key West & Mexico Holiday CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean CruiseDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

5 Night
Western Caribbean ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Carnival Sunrise

4 Night
Bahamas ItineraryDetails

114 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Symphony of the Seas

7 Night
7 Nt E. Caribbean & Perfect Day HolidayDetails

308 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Silhouette

4 Night
Key West & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

4 Night
Western Caribbean Holiday CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Celebrity Summit

5 Night
Grand Cayman & Mexico CruiseDetails

2,435 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Sky

3 Night
Bahamas Round-trip Miami: Great Stirrup Cay & NassauDetails

2,195 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

December 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

December 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Barbados

December 2022 Cruises from Barbados

1,718 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Bergen

December 2022 Cruises from Bergen

714 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

December 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Budapest

December 2022 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

December 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Galveston

December 2022 Cruises from Galveston

762 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

December 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from San Juan

December 2022 Cruises from San Juan

4,267 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Sydney

December 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from Tampa

December 2022 Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
December 2022 Cruises from London

December 2022 Cruises from London

December 2022 Cruises from Florida

December 2022 Cruises from Florida

December 2022 Cruises from California

December 2022 Cruises from California

December 2022 Cruises from Texas

December 2022 Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 1st June 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.