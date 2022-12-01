  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
December 2022 Cruises

December 2022 Cruises

We found you 934 cruises

Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas

5 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
7 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

894 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Transcanal CruiseDetails

1,669 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

1,481 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Tasmania & Adelaide CruiseDetails

666 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
South America & Antarctica HolidayDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Dec 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Africa-south Africa Details

1,934 Reviews
Leaving:Cape Town
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

311 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,326 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
Dec 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Islands 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
Dec 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
South America CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
New Zealand Holiday CruiseDetails

666 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Great Barrier Reef HolidayDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

977 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
South Pacific Holiday CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

16 Night
Antarctica CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:San Antonio
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Dec 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Thailand & Vietnam CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Dec 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
South Pacific Holiday CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Dec 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
December 2022 Cruise Reviews

The Perfect Birthday/Graduation Trip

My 30th birthday was in December 2019 and later that same month, I graduated with my Masters degree. Instead of throwing a party, I decided to take a cruise and bring my mom and son along. I am from Baltimore and... Read More
User Avatar
jdubtravels

An amazing adventure.

Our cruise on Panorama II, December 2019, from Penang to Phuket was fantastic. What an amazing adventure and opportunity to make new friends. The low number of passengers meant the cruise was really personal, both... Read More
User Avatar
Panoramic

Paris during the 2019 strike: complicated, beautiful and worth it

We chose this itinerary mostly to see Paris, but the other ports were quite wonderful, too. This sailing left from Paris during the great Strike of December 2019, which added some unexpected drama to the tale and... Read More
User Avatar
bikechic

Love the Carnival Pride

My husband rides on a scooter so traveling to a close by port is essential. 4.5 hours from our home, always come the night before and stay at the Hotel Hilton BWI. 15 minutes to the port of baltimore. On board as... Read More
User Avatar
nursldyjen

