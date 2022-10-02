  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Find October 2022 10 Cruises

Filters

October 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas
Ovation of the Seas

19 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

17 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam
Eurodam
Eurodam

16 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)
Rotterdam (2021)

28 Night
Baltic Jewels & 150th Anniversary TransatlanticDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Murray River Wonders & Kangaroo Island

FREE Inside to Outside Cabin Upgrade

  • Fully escorted tours – Departures from January - March 2022
  • 3nt Murray River paddlewheeler cruise with all meals and sightseeing
  • 4* hotel stays in Adelaide and Kangaroo Island with breakfast
  • All flights, taxes & transfers included - Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Norwegian Sun

12 Night
Asia - Japan Details

2,065 Reviews
Leaving:Tokyo
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nieuw Amsterdam

23 Night
Panama CanalDetails

862 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Pursuit

10 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Prima

12 Night
Southern Caribbean - New York Details

Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Encore

21 Night
Repo - Panama Canal Details

191 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Noordam

34 Night
South Pacific CrossingDetails

788 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Nieuw Statendam

14 Night
The Atlantic CoastDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Quebec City
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

20 Night
Panama CanalDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Royal Princess

13 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

1,672 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Eurodam

11 Night
Panama Canal SunfarerDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Other Details

2,465 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Pacific Adventure

15 Night
Feature 15 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Caribbean Princess

10 Night
Canada / New England CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ovation of the Seas

11 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

662 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Radiance of the Seas

16 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Majestic Princess

12 Night
New Zealand CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

36 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 2nd August 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.