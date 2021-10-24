  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
October 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

October 2022
Any
Athens (Piraeus)
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

17 Night
Ancient Trade Routes VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

7 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

707 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

32 Night
World CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica
Nautica
Nautica

12 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Azamara Journey

11 Night
Greece Intensive VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Orchestra

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

381 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Crystal Esprit

8 Night
Greek Isles InterludeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Silver Spirit

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

14 Night
Ancient To Avant-garde Mediterranean 14d Pir-bcn Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wind Star

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Pir-cvv Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Flyer

8 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

262 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sea

10 Night
Greek OdysseyDetails

1,339 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

14 Night
Mediterranean AntiquitiesDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celestyal Experience

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Celestyal Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
0}

9 Night
Charming Greece Italy Spain & PortugalDetails

Leaving:Athens
No prices currently available for this sailing.
0}

7 Night
Adriatic Sea & Greek GemsDetails

Leaving:Athens
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
Icons Of The Ancient World: Greece & Israel 8d Pir-hfa Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

8 Night
A Piece Of Greece, A Slice Of Sicily & The Corinth Canal 8d Pir-bcn Details

120 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Pursuit

8 Night
Turkey Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Aegean Golden CircleDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Adriatic & Aegean JewelsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
