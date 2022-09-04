  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
September 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

September 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

We found you 48 cruises

Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,591 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,591 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
Sep 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

370 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

158 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
Sep 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian CoastsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Spanish Magic & Morocco I IDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
France Intensive VoyageDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Azamara
Sep 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Spain & Riviera TreasuresDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

42 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Sep 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
France & Italy CruiseDetails

1,156 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Sep 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza NightsDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Virgin Voyages
Sep 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,022 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Sep 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,976 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Romance Of The RivierasDetails

144 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Sep 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

442 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Sep 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Europe - Western CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Sep 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

