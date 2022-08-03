  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

Filters

August 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Aug '22

Sep '22

Oct '22

Nov '22

Dec '22

Jan '23

Show all

AU$0

AU$10,000

August 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 120 cruises

AmaVenita
AmaVenita

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Aug 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
Aug 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Aug 12, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Rotterdam (2021)
Artist Rendering of Ryndam, Holland America's forthcoming Pinnacle class cruise ship (Image: Holland America Line)

7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Aug 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Aug 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
European SojournDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
European SojournDetails

132 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Dutch Delight Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
European SojournDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Beijing

August 2022 Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

52 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Boston

August 2022 Cruises from Boston

719 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

August 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

August 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Dover

August 2022 Cruises from Dover

84 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

August 2022 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

800 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Nice

August 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

386 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Sydney

August 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Florida

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 17th September 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.