  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

August 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

Cancellation Information

Filters

August 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
Cruise Critic Favorite
Riviera
Riviera
Riviera

12 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

691 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

10 Night
Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

10 Night
Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star
Wind Star
Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

Melbourne Cup & PS Murray River Cruise

Reserved seats on Derby Day & Melbourne Cup Day

  • Return flights, taxes & transfers included
  • 4-night Murray River Cruise on board PS Murray Princess with Tours
  • Melbourne Cup Tickets, 4* hotel stays in Adelaide & Melbourne included
  • Departing 24 Oct 2021 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Cruising AU

Wind Star

7 Night
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Spirit

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

304 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Wind Star

10 Night
Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Star

10 Night
Delphi & Meteora: Grecian Treasures Cruise Tour 7d Pir-pir Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
0}

7 Night
Adriatic Sea & Greek GemsDetails

Leaving:Athens
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
azora

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
azora

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
azora

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Athens
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Le Bougainville

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

6 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Ephesus & Greek Island GemsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

21 Night
Aegean Icons IDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

14 Night
Eastern Mediterranean GemsDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seabourn Encore

7 Night
Classic Greek Isles & EphesusDetails

116 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Azamara Journey

11 Night
Black Sea VoyageDetails

829 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Star Flyer

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

999 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

2,011 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Explorer

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

216 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Star Flyer

11 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern CruiseDetails

57 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

August 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

August 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

August 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

August 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Copenhagen

August 2022 Cruises from Copenhagen

1,233 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Southampton

August 2022 Cruises from Southampton

1,060 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Miami

August 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Paris

August 2022 Cruises from Paris

218 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

August 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Prague

August 2022 Cruises from Prague

77 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

August 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

137 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Rome

August 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Seattle

August 2022 Cruises from Seattle

908 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Vancouver

August 2022 Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Venice

August 2022 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from New York

August 2022 Cruises from New York

August 2022 Cruises from London

August 2022 Cruises from London

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 25th May 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.