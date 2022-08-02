  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

August 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

August 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

We found you 24 cruises

Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,333 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

10 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Fram
Fram

17 Night
Northwest Passage CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Viking Mars
Viking Sky

12 Night
Iceland's Majestic LandscapesDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

26 Night
British Isles & Iceland ExplorerDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Expedition IcelandDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Comprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour 7d Rey-rey Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
North Atlantic Explorer: Iceland, Greenland & New...Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Comprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour 7d Rey-rey Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Around Iceland 7d Rey-rey Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

65 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Expedition CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Legend Of The Icelandic SagasDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Seabourn Cruise Line
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

203 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Aug 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Iceland Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Azamara
Aug 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Isles & KingdomsDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Aug 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Comprehensive Iceland Cruise Tour 7d Rey-rey Details

109 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Aug 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

15 Night
Greenland CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Hurtigruten
Aug 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Europe - Iceland Details

2,464 Reviews
Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Arctic CruiseDetails

Leaving:Reykjavik
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

August 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bari

August 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

August 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Boston

August 2022 Cruises from Boston

720 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

August 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

August 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

August 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

August 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

August 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Dover

August 2022 Cruises from Dover

85 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

August 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

August 2022 Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

678 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

August 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

August 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Nice

August 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

August 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Sydney

August 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

August 2022 Cruises from Tokyo

65 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Whittier

August 2022 Cruises from Whittier

68 Reviews
August 2022 Cruises from Florida

August 2022 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.