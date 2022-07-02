  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
July 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

July 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 97 cruises

Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jul 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Jewel of the Seas
Jewel of the Seas

12 Night
Iceland & Ireland CruiseDetails

1,575 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Skadi
Viking Skadi

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Bragi
Viking Bragi

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Romantic RhineDetails

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jul 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
Jul 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Jul 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

122 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

188 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Viking Sagas & Northern IslesDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Northern Isles & Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jul 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 25, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jul 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Dutch Delight Details

56 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Arctic Circle CruiseDetails

1,575 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jul 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
Rhine & Moselle FairytalesDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jul 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.