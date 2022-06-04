  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
June 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

June 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 123 cruises

AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
Jun 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaVenita
AmaVenita

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
17 Night
Jewels Of Europe With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

2,839 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 13, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight Sun & Viking SagasDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Norse LegendsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 5, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 26, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Magnificent Europe Details

13 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Crystal River Cruises
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
21 Night
Norse Legends & Voyage Of The Midnight SunDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
European SojournDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Jun 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Rhine, Main & Danube Discovery Details

49 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

38 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

78 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Jun 28, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

67 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Rhine HighlightsDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
Jun 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
