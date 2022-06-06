  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

June 2022 Cruises from the West Coast

June 2022 Cruises from the West Coast

We found you 33 cruises

Regatta
Regatta

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 6, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Quantum of the Seas
Quantum of the Seas

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Eurodam
Eurodam

7 Night
Alaskan ExplorerDetails

1,101 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

1,202 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

474 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Jun 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Alaska Glacier CruiseDetails

672 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Jun 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Alaska Dawes Glacier CruiseDetails

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Pacific Coast TreasuresDetails

290 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jun 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Alaska - Seattle Details

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Jun 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,286 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Jun 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

376 Reviews
Leaving:Seattle
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bari

June 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

June 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

June 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Istanbul

June 2022 Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Nice

June 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

June 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Seward

June 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Sydney

June 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

421 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.