  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

June 2022 Cruises from Marseille

June 2022 Cruises from Marseille

We found you 10 cruises

Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

7 Night
Burgundy & Provence For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Splendida
MSC Splendida

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Avalon Poetry II
Avalon Poetry II

17 Night
Grand France With 3 Nights In London For Wine Lov...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Costa Smeralda
Costa Smeralda (Image: Costa Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

23 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

134 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Marseille
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand France For Wine Lovers Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

18 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 2 Nights In Paris & 2...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

20 Night
Rhine & Rhône Revealed With 3 Nights In Paris & 3...Details

60 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

292 Reviews
Leaving:Marseille
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

June 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bari

June 2022 Cruises from Bari

186 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

June 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

June 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

June 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

June 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

June 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Istanbul

June 2022 Cruises from Istanbul

405 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

June 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

June 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

June 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

June 2022 Cruises from Bayonne

801 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Nice

June 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

June 2022 Cruises from Reykjavik

139 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

June 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Seward

June 2022 Cruises from Seward

203 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

June 2022 Cruises from St. Petersburg

700 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Sydney

June 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Florida

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

June 2022 Cruises from Warnemunde

421 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.