June 2022 Cruises

Cancellation Information

June 2022
Cancellation Information
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
Great Barrier Reef CruiseDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

4 Night
Moreton IslandDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Island Princess

16 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,190 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Allure of the Seas

7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

2,995 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Panorama

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

71 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Westerdam

12 Night
Mediterranean TapestryDetails

1,099 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

7 Night
Islands 7 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

3 Night
Sea Break 3 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

4 Night
Airlie BeachDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Laperouse

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

22 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Regal Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,594 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Broome
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Explorer

10 Night
Feature 10 NightsDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Cairns
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Soleal

10 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Darwin
Cruise Line:Ponant
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Night
Greece & Croatia CruiseDetails

1,584 Reviews
Leaving:Venice
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

10 Night
Islands 10 NightsDetails

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

4 Night
Sea Break 4 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier CruiseDetails

1,923 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
June 2022 Cruise Reviews

This was our third cruise and definitely a successful one.

When choosing a cruise we knew what we wished to avoid: big cruise liners, crowded, bustling, with frequent queues, ports flooded with tourist. After digging up Internet we found Running on waves. I could not find... Read More
User Avatar
BeGa

My first Viking Cruise and Loved It.

I had wanted to do a Viking River Cruise for many years. I would get those booklets in the mail all the time. My husband and I finally went last June. I chose June for the weather and the condition of the Rhine... Read More
User Avatar
robin1141

Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam June 8th-15th 2019 Alaska Cruise Review

Background: This was our first cruise so it was a learning experience figuring everything out. Getting There: We had a 6 am flight from SFO to Vancouver. We took a taxi from the airport to 999 Canada... Read More
User Avatar
415wcl

Alaska Inside Passage

We choose this cruise as we wanted to do an Alaska cruise. We choose Viking because of the fact that no casino or kids under 18 years old!! We had family members that have done Viking river cruises and just couldn't... Read More
User Avatar
htperry

