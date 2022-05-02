  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Find May 2022 3 Day Cruises

Cancellation Information

May 2022
Cancellation Information
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit

4 Night
Airlie Beach

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

4 Night
Moreton Island

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor
Carnival Splendor

3 Night
Getaway

1,446 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure
Pacific Adventure (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Adventure

3 Night
Sea Break 3 Nights

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

3 Night
Getaway

1,126 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure

4 Night
Sea Break 4 Nights

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Encounter

3 Night
Sea Break 3 Nights

Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Rhapsody of the Seas

4 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,547 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Navigator of the Seas

3 Night
Ensenada Cruise

2,315 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crown Princess

4 Night
Alaska Cruise

2,116 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Liberty

4 Night
Bahamas Itinerary

1,597 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Enchantment of the Seas

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

1,986 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Miracle

5 Night
Baja Mexico Itinerary

1,400 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

3 Night
Bahamian Cruise From Miami

498 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Envision

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest

14 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Vienna

61 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II

5 Night
A Taste Of The Danube With 2 Nights In Budapest

61 Reviews
Leaving:Vienna
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Artistry II

3 Night
A Taste Of The Danube

61 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Carnival Magic

4 Night
Bermuda Cruise From Norfolk

1,404 Reviews
Leaving:Norfolk
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
MSC Meraviglia

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

469 Reviews
Leaving:Genoa
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:Kusadasi
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Louis Olympia

3 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

Leaving:Lavrion
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sea Cloud II

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Wonder of the Seas

4 Night
Fukuoka Cruise

Leaving:Shanghai
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 11th May 2021.

