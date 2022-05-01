  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
We found you 122 cruises

AmaVenita
AmaVenita

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris
Travelmarvel's new Contemporary Class river cruise vessels (Image: Travelmavel)

7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nure...Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
May 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Norse Legends & Baltic JewelsDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

121 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

17 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
May 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Best Of NorwayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
May 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

126 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Rhine GetawayDetails

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

119 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Romantic Rhine With 2 Nights In Lucerne Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 8, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Vineyards Of The Rhine & MoselleDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 31, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Best Of Holland & BelgiumDetails

100 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
May 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Jewels Of EuropeDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Scenic
May 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

73 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
May 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Festive Time On The Romantic Rhine Details

91 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 7, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
European SojournDetails

124 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 11, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

97 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
May 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

