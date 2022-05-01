  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
May 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

May 2022 Cruises from Manhattan

We found you 4 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

21 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
May 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Bermuda - New York Details

280 Reviews
Leaving:New York
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
