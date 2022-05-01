  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Pacific Adventure
Pacific Adventure (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Adventure

12 Night
Islands 12 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pacific Adventure
Pacific Adventure (Photo: P&O Cruises Australia)
Pacific Adventure

11 Night
Islands 11 NightsDetails

Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Coral Princess
Coral Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Coral Princess

2 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

978 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

7 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Whittier
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit

7 Night
South PacificDetails

1,035 Reviews
Leaving:Brisbane
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

8 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Majestic Princess

14 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

443 Reviews
Leaving:Vancouver
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Aurora

19 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

269 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

10 Night
Great Barrier ReefDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Volendam

28 Night
Baltic & North Cape ExplorerDetails

560 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Horizon

6 Night
Western Caribbean CruiseDetails

386 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Anthem of the Seas

11 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

2,720 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse

11 Night
Hawaii CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

29 Night
Transpacific CruiseDetails

530 Reviews
Leaving:Yokohama
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Harmony of the Seas

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect DayDetails

1,964 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Pride of America

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island Details

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:Honolulu
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nieuw Statendam

24 Night
European Splendor & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

3 Night
GetawayDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Apex

12 Night
British Isles CruiseDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Splendor

11 Night
South PacificDetails

1,412 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,157 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
May 2022 Cruise Reviews

First Time AQSC and we'd do more cruises with Them!

Highly recommended by a very close friend. Professionalism the whole time with all of the staff: Pursers, restaurant staff, housekeeping staff, deck and bar/lounge staff - we can't say enough about how much fun,... Read More
User Avatar
galandguy

A Perfect Cruise post COVID

I booked this cruise in late 2020 after nearly a year spent at home during the pandemic. It looked like a perfect escape and an email promised great discounts for early 2021. Voyage 9 was to depart in late May,... Read More
User Avatar
captainmcd

lovely ship - perfect trip

In May 2018 we were able to travel with the wonderful "Running on Waves" and are still completely thrilled. As experienced cruisers, we were very excited about this ship, which was still relatively unknown at this... Read More
User Avatar
Meereskreuzer

Excellent Mississippi River Cruise

Overall Experience: We were rescheduled several times due to cruising restrictions related to the pandemic so we encountered some disappointments along the way. American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) did... Read More
User Avatar
DroopyCruiser

