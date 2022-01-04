  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2022 River Cruises

Cancellation Information

Filters

April 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any Cabin
Any
Any
River Cruises
Any
Any
Cancellation Information
AmaBella
AmaBella
AmaBella

7 Night
Romantic DanubeDetails

12 Reviews
Leaving:Vilshofen an der Donau
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Katha Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Kolkata
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
River Royale
River Royale
River Royale

21 Night
Ultimate France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Amsterdam To Budapest 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

5 Star All-Inc NZ Cruise & Auckland Stay

Includes a FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland

  • FREE return flights & taxes
  • 16-night 5* All-inclusive cruise - Save up to $3,000 per couple
  • FREE 2-night 4* hotel stay in Auckland
  • Departing 4 Jan 2022 – Call (02) 8313 5926 to book

Imagine Holidays

AmaReina (APT)

7 Night
Highlights Of The Rhine And Main 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

8 Night
Danube Discovery 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

7 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Amsterdam To Nuremburg 2022Details

Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Travelmarvel Polaris

26 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Paris 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

23 Night
Eastern Europe & European Gems Prague To Amsterdam 2022Details

Leaving:Prague
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

8 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Budapest 2022Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

20 Night
European Gems Paris To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

10 Night
Reflections Of The Rhine & Main Paris To Nuremburg 2022Details

Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Crystal

10 Night
Gems Of The Danube With PragueDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaVerde

7 Night
Gems Of Southeast EuropeDetails

2 Reviews
Leaving:Giurgiu
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Kindat Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
River Royale

14 Night
A Portrait Of Majestic France Details

41 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

12 Night
Treasures Of The MekongDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Ho Chi Minh City
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Travelmarvel Polaris

11 Night
Delightful Danube Nuremberg To Prague 2022Details

Leaving:Nuremberg
Cruise Line:Travelmarvel
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Angkor Pandaw

10 Night
Halong Bay And Red RiverDetails

5 Reviews
Leaving:Thanh Pho Ninh Binh
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Secrets Of The Douro With LisbonDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Porto
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Emerald Radiance

10 Night
Lisbon With Secrets Of The DouroDetails

74 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Liberte

7 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & ProvenceDetails

120 Reviews
Leaving:Arles
Cruise Line:Emerald Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Scenic Spirit

10 Night
Luxury Mekong & Temple Discovery CruiseDetails

72 Reviews
Leaving:Siem Reap
Cruise Line:Scenic
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
AmaReina (APT)

14 Night
Magnificent Europe Budapest To Amsterdam 2022Details

9 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:APT
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Katha Pandaw

14 Night
The Upper Ganges RiverDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Varanasi
Cruise Line:Pandaw River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

April 2022 Luxury Cruises

April 2022 Luxury Cruises

April 2022 Family Cruises

April 2022 Family Cruises

April 2022 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

April 2022 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

April 2022 Romantic Cruises

April 2022 Romantic Cruises

April 2022 Singles Cruises

April 2022 Singles Cruises

April 2022 Cruises for the Disabled

April 2022 Cruises for the Disabled

April 2022 Senior Cruises

April 2022 Senior Cruises

April 2022 Fitness Cruises

April 2022 Fitness Cruises

April 2022 Gourmet Food Cruises

April 2022 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 27th April 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.