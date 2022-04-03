  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
April 2022 Cruises from California

We found you 52 cruises

Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

6 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,188 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

7 Night
Pacific Northwest CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Ruby Princess
Ship Exterior on Ruby Princess

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

10 Night
Alaska - Other Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,506 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - San Diego Details

2,271 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Apr 17, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

1,835 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Cabo & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Alaska CruiseDetails

1,780 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Baja Mexico ItineraryDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

80 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

489 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

3 Night
Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada CruiseDetails

2,213 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Wild California Escape: Channel Islands National P...Details

22 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Lindblad Expeditions
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

6 Night
Mexican Riviera CruiseDetails

1,317 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Carnival Cruise Line
Apr 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Baja Cruise From San DiegoDetails

555 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Disney Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Baja Blue Water & Treasures On The Sea Of Cortez 1...Details

113 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 20, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast CruiseDetails

2,019 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 29, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mexico & Sea Of CortezDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 3, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

5 Night
Mexico CruiseDetails

Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 24, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Pacific Coast ExplorerDetails

410 Reviews
Leaving:Los Angeles
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Night
Pacific Coastal CruiseDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Apr 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

