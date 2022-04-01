  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

April 2022 Cruises from Civitavecchia

April 2022 Cruises from Civitavecchia

We found you 28 cruises

Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Rome Details

4,160 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Regal Princess
Regal Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,602 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
Apr 2, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Sponsored

29-Day Atlantic Natural Wonders Cruise

  • Majestic fjords, breathtaking vistas, and coastal gems on a new ship
  • Including 19 tours, specialty dining, drinks with meals, wifi and more
  • Book risk-free by 24 December to save up to $2,800 per couple*
  • NO KIDS | NO CASINOS | ALL VERANDA STATEROOMS | SMALL MODERN SHIPS

Viking Cruises Australia (CC)

4 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Enchanting Greece & The Amalfi Coast 7d Cvv-pir Details

107 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

347 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 1, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 15, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

3 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 22, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

21 Night
Adriatic & Mediterranean SojournDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
Italy,the Adriatic & GreeceDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Apr 16, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

44 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

8 Night
Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts VoyageDetails

669 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 23, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

332 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Italy Intensive VoyageDetails

110 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Azamara
Apr 9, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

7 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Costa Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

12 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

8 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Ponant
Apr 21, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

229 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 19, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

10 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

705 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Apr 4, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

14 Night
World CruiseDetails

481 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
Apr 30, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

17 Night
Greek Grandeur & Roman Holiday 17d Cvv-pir Details

107 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
Apr 27, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

9 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 18, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

11 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

302 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
Apr 14, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Apr 10, 2022
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • View All Deals

Related Cruises

April 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

April 2022 Cruises from Baltimore

379 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Barbados

April 2022 Cruises from Barbados

1,721 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Beijing

April 2022 Cruises from Beijing

108 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

April 2022 Cruises from Bordeaux

53 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

April 2022 Cruises from Brisbane

241 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

447 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

April 2022 Cruises from Copacabana Beach

147 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,216 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

April 2022 Cruises from Hamburg

150 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Miami

April 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,758 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

April 2022 Cruises from New Orleans

718 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Nice

April 2022 Cruises from Nice

147 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

April 2022 Cruises from San Francisco

388 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from San Juan

April 2022 Cruises from San Juan

4,274 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Sydney

April 2022 Cruises from Sydney

748 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Valencia

April 2022 Cruises from Valencia

356 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Vancouver

April 2022 Cruises from Vancouver

741 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from California

April 2022 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 26th October 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.