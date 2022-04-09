  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

April 2022 Cruises from Southampton

Filters

April 2022
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Any
Celebrity Beyond
Beyond Homepage Takeover 2560x1440 (002)
Celebrity Beyond

10 Night
Western Europe CruiseDetails

Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica
MSC Magnifica

2 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

324 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess
Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sponsored

It’s Official: Caribbean Cruises are On!

Sail with Holland America Line This Fall

  • Get Back on Island Time with Sailings Starting October 2021
  • 50% Off Excursions, Drinks & More Included in Fare
  • Visit Our Award-Winning Private Island, Half Moon Cay
  • Cruise with Our Worry-Free Promise

Holland America

Celebrity Silhouette

9 Night
Spain, Portugal & France CruiseDetails

1,911 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Silhouette

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,911 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

14 Night
Transatlantic CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Be the first to know when tomorrow's prices drop so you can book with confidence.

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

2 Night
Europe CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

14 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sky Princess

21 Night
Mediterranean CruiseDetails

108 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

Related Cruises

April 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

April 2022 Cruises from Amsterdam

892 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

April 2022 Cruises from Piraeus

1,365 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

April 2022 Cruises from Barcelona

2,446 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

April 2022 Cruises from Budapest

446 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

April 2022 Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,214 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Genoa

April 2022 Cruises from Genoa

444 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

April 2022 Cruises from Lisbon

860 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

April 2022 Cruises from Los Angeles

607 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Marseille

April 2022 Cruises from Marseille

893 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Miami

April 2022 Cruises from Miami

2,752 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Paris

April 2022 Cruises from Paris

218 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

April 2022 Cruises from Port Canaveral

2,450 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Rome

April 2022 Cruises from Rome

2,379 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Tampa

April 2022 Cruises from Tampa

657 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Venice

April 2022 Cruises from Venice

1,601 Reviews
April 2022 Cruises from Florida

April 2022 Cruises from Florida

April 2022 Cruises from California

April 2022 Cruises from California

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in AUD and valid for AU and New Zealand residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of 30th June 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.