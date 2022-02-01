  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Find February 2022 16 Cruises

Filters

Febuary 2022
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

18 Night
Europe - Med Egypt & Greek Isles Details

1,925 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam
Zuiderdam

35 Night
Hawaii Tahiti & MarquesasDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:San Diego
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess

18 Night
Australia CruiseDetails

972 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Ventura
Ventura (Photo: P&O Cruises)
Ventura

35 Night
Caribbean CruiseDetails

770 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Pacific Explorer

16 Night
New Zealand 16 NightDetails

133 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:P&O Cruises Australia
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
Island Princess

26 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,142 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Wind Surf

18 Night
Deep Dive Into The Blue: Underwater Worlds Of The...Details

236 Reviews
Leaving:Cozumel
Cruise Line:Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Explorer

32 Night
Southeast Asia CruiseDetails

215 Reviews
Leaving:Bali
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Cloud Expedition

22 Night
World CruiseDetails

37 Reviews
Leaving:Santiago
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
MSC Divina

18 Night
Caribbean - Western CruiseDetails

1,745 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:MSC Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

16 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Melbourne
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Silver Muse

18 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

230 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Marina

33 Night
World CruiseDetails

704 Reviews
Leaving:Buenos Aires
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky

21 Night
Mediterranean & Adriatic SojournDetails

992 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Viking Orion

92 Night
Grand Pacific ExplorerDetails

407 Reviews
Leaving:Auckland
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Cruise Critic Favorite
Queen Victoria

81 Night
World CruiseDetails

527 Reviews
Leaving:San Francisco
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Elizabeth

16 Night
Australia & Pacific CruiseDetails

531 Reviews
Leaving:Adelaide
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Seven Seas Mariner

37 Night
South Pacific CruiseDetails

360 Reviews
Leaving:Sydney
Cruise Line:Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

17 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

33 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

41 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

62 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Dubai
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

23 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

39 Night
World CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Singapore
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

32 Night
Far East CruiseDetails

1,200 Reviews
Leaving:Hong Kong
Cruise Line:Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Compare Cabins
  • View All Deals
  • Fare Includes

